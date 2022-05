A group of citizens of Tehran and media representatives on Thursday lit candles in front of the Palestine Embassy in remembrance of the Martyred Palestinian reporter of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV to sympathize with the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by the Israeli army while reporting on a raid by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. 6125**7129 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish