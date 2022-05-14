Zionist regime afraid of truth: Envoy

Referring to the condemnation of the Zionist regime by the Iranians following the martyrdom of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Jahir said in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Saturday that the reactions by the world to this criminal act were excellent, adding that everyone supported the Palestinian issue.

He added that these barbaric attempts showed that the Zionist regime fears the truth and any effort that wants to show the truth of the oppression of the Palestinians will be blocked.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by the Israeli military while reporting on a raid by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, based in Gaza, Hazem Qassem, said that the martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh was the latest in the list of the Zionist regime's crimes, especially against journalists.

