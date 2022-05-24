Pak-Iran Business Expo 2022 opens in Lahore

According to IRNA correspondent from the venue of the exhibition, the opening ceremony of the three-day fair was held in the presence of a number of Iranian officials, members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce, industrial and trade operators, as well as merchants and managers.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore Mohammad-Reza Nazeri, as well as heads of Zahedan Chamber of Commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Iranian business counselor in Karachi along with members of trade unions took part in the opening ceremony of the Pak-Iran Business Expo 2022.

The consul general noted that on the sidelines of the trade fair, the two countries are planned to hold expertise meetings to discuss ways to carry out barter trade with the aim of facilitating trade exchanges between the two neighboring states.

In the trade fair, which will last until Thursday, Iranian companies will showcase dairy products, steel, machineries, cooking equipment, healthcare items, furniture, foodstuff, clothing, stone cutters, mineral drilling, auto spare parts and telecommunication equipment.

Iran’s Trade Attaché Hossein Amini told IRNA on the sidelines of the opening ceremony that 16 firms from Iran are participating in the exhibition, and that industrial operators and directors of different sectors are going to hold expertise meetings with industrial owners and members of chambers of commerce from Pakistan.

Given the fact that Pakistan and Iran enjoy vast joint borders, the two sides are keen on increasing the number of new border crossings and enhance interactions between governmental bodies and private sectors with the aim of multiplying bilateral trade and collaborations in different economic sectors, Amini added.

Furthermore, the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will participate in three-day Pak-Iran Business Expo-2022. Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that the ultimate objective of this Expo is to promote barter trade between Pakistan and Iran. FCCI president noted that it is an important opportunity for Pakistani industrialists to enhance their exports to the neighboring country.

