Pakistan hosts intl. seminar on Rumi, Sultan Bahoo

The two-day seminar brings together academics and scholars from across the world, including Iran.

Also in attendance are Mohammad Reza Nazeri, Iranian Consul General in Lahore as well as Jafar Rounas, head of Iran’s Cultural Center in the city.

The seminar is dubbed “Mowlavi Rumi and Sultan Bahu, messengers of humanity, co-existence, peace and tranquility in the world.”

Participants discuss the role that Muslim mistics and scholars have played in promoting exchanges among nations as well as strengthening brotherly ties in society.

Mowlavi, a Persian poet and mystic, was from Iran’s Khorasan and lived during the 13th century.

Sultan Bahu was a mystic and poet too, and was born in Pakistan’s Punjab province and lived there during the reigns of Mughals.

