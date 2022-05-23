1st expo of Pakistani-Iranian goods, services to open in Lahore

The three-day exhibition will be held in Lahore, the cultural hub of Punjab province, which is the most populated province of the eastern neighboring state.

On the sidelines of the trade fair, the two sides will hold expertise meetings to discuss ways to carry out barter trade with the aim of facilitating trade exchanges between Pakistan and Iran.

Managers and industrial operators from 16 Iranian companies and large economic enterprises along with tens of export and import firms from different Pakistani cities will showcase their services and goods from May 24 to 26.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore Mohammad-Reza Nazeri, as well as heads of Zahedan Chamber of Commerce, Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Iranian business counselor in Karachi along with members of trade unions will participate in opening ceremony of the Pak-Iran Business Expo 2022 on Tuesday.

In the trade fair, which will last until Thursday, Iranian companies will showcase dairy products, steel, machineries, cooking equipment, healthcare items, furniture, foodstuff, clothing, stone cutters, mineral drilling, auto spare parts and telecommunication equipment.

Moreover, the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will participate in three-day Pak-Iran Business Expo-2022. Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that the ultimate objective of this Expo is to promote barter trade between Pakistan and Iran.

FCCI president noted that it is an important opportunity for Pakistani industrialists to enhance their exports to the neighboring country.

