Iranian Film Festival opens in Lahore with presence of Pakistani art figures

Renowned Pakistani film director, Sayyed Noor, senior journalist Mubashir Luqman, grandson of Allama Iqbal Lahori, Iqbal Salahuddin, Persian poet and expert on Iqbal, ‪Waheed-uz-Zaman, Leader of Pakistan’s ruling party Ms. Tanzila Imran Khan, Head of Persian department at Lahore Women's University, Dr. Falihah Kazmi and a group of intellectuals attended the event.

Morteza Frati, Deputy Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, diplomats and their family members also attended the glorious celebration of the anniversary of the victory of the glorious Islamic Revolution and the Iranian Film Festival.

Pakistani personalities in their speeches congratulated Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the government and people of Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Jafar Ronas, Director Iran’s Culture Center said 43 years ago, the Iranian nation, led by Imam Khomeini, established a religious democracy for the first time in the world with the overthrow of the imperial regime.

Referring to the role of the Shah's regime as a protector of Western interests in the region, he said the Islamic Revolution of Iran brought a profound transformation in Iranian society.

Ronas said cinema holds important position in Iran and for three days we will show five prominent Iranian films with the purpose to acquaint Pakistani citizens with the taste of Iranian films.

He added Iranian films, due to their unique approach and view of society got an international recognition and won dozens of international awards at international festivals over the past decades and years.

Congratulating the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution to the Supreme Leader and the people of Iran, Mubashir Luqman, a well-known Pakistani presenter and senior analyst, said when the Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini achieved success, many people thought that this revolution will not last and in this regard eight-year war was imposed on this country, but despite all conspiracies Islamic Revolution is flourishing for past four decades.

He said the brave leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran are the main factor in the stability of the revolution.

Renowned Pakistani film director, Sayyed Noor in his views said Iranian cinema holds an important place in the world and we always like Iranian films.

Emphasizing the cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the field of film production, he added the two neighboring countries and Muslims have great potential for cooperation in the field of art.

A number of other Pakistani artistic and scientific figures also congratulated the people and government of Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution saying despite the hostile actions of the United States and its allies, the Islamic Revolution of Iran is moving forward.

On the sidelines of the festival, an exhibition of Iranian culture, handicrafts, and women's clothing and hijab was also displayed, which was well received by visitors.

Many Pakistani news channels and representatives of the Lahore-based print media also covered the opening ceremony of the Iran Film Festival and the commemoration of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

