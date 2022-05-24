Tehran-Muscat mutual political confidence enters new phase: President Raisi

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. The meeting was held in Muscat on Monday during a day-long visit of the Iranian president to Omani capital at the invitation of the Sultan.

President Raisi has called Oman as a brother and a neighboring country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the President referred to “planning” as an effective way to draw a bright future for bilateral cooperation.

For his part, the Omani Sultan said that further interactions need planning and new agreements.

And some previous agreements need to be extended, he added.

In the meeting, the two sides also stressed the need to upgrade levels of cooperation as the current volume of trade exchange is not proper regarding the considerable capacities for cooperation in both countries.

This was the first trip of an Iranian president to Oman during the tenure of the new Omani Sultan since January 2020 when Sultan Qaboos passed away.

Oman was the fifth foreign visit of Raisi since he took office in August, 2021.

