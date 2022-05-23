May 23, 2022, 9:46 PM
Iran president meets Omani economic officials, businessmen in Muscat

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, during his daylong trip to Oman on Monday, met with senior economic officials and businessmen of the Persian Gulf Arab country.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Peimanpak accompanied the president in the meeting.

After that, President Raisi also met and held talks with the Iranians residing in Oman.

The visit to Oman marks the fifth foreign trip of the Iranian president since he took office in August 2021.

He arrived in the capital Muscat earlier on Wednesday upon an invitation by Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Raisi met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq as well as Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said.

The trip to Oman is in line with the Raisi administration’s policy to enhance relations with neighboring countries.

