President: Iran-Oman stances matched in many issues

Iran-Oman good relations will increase their regional cooperation, President Raisi said at Mehrabad Airport, western Tehran, after returning home from his Muscat visit.

On May 24, Iranian president at the head of a delegation arrived in Muscat at the invitation of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to pay a day-long visit there.

As the President said, meeting with Iranian and Omani trade persons was held and ways to remove obstacles on economic relations were reviewed.

Also, the necessity for launching Iran’s trade office in Oman was felt, the President added.

About his meeting with Iranians residing in Oman, the President said they talked of some legal problems and some cultural and educational issues.

Surely, the rights of the Iranians abroad should be protected and the government has the duty to do so, he underlined.

This was the first trip of an Iranian president to Oman during the tenure of the new Omani Sultan since January 2020 when Sultan Qaboos passed away.

Oman is the fifth foreign visit of Raisi since he took office in August, 2021.

