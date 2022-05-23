Oman Sultan presents a different gift to Iranian president

President Raisi arrived in the Omani capital earlier today.

The Iranian president's visit to Muscat took place in line with the new Iranian government’s policy to strengthen all-out cooperation with the neighboring countries.

Visit of President Raisi to Oman is the first one taking place during the tenure of the new Omani Sultan since January 2020 when the former Sultan Qaboos passed away.

On the sidelines of President Raisi’s Oman visit, 12 cooperation documents were signed between the two countries on different political, transportation, economic and tourism areas.

The documents were signed by the Iranian Ministers of Industry, Mine and Trade, Foreign Affairs, Road and Urban Development, and the head of the Trade Promotion Organization with their Omani counterparts.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish