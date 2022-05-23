Palestine advocate says Zionists to pay dearly for killing IRGC member

Two cyclists shot to death IRGC Qods Force member Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei on Sunday morning in front of his house in Tehran.

The statement condemned the assassination and highlighted its timing, as the terrorist attack was carried out days after former US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who is considered to be involved in assassination of former Qods Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani, met with the head of the terrorist Mujahideen-e Khalq Organization (MEK) in Albania.

The statement also warned the Zionist regime and its agents whether inside or outside Iran that the assassination would be the end of Tehran’s strategic patience regarding the Israeli-backed terrorist acts against Iran.

