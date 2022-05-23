Palestinian group condemns assassination of defender of holy shrines

The Palestinian statement called such a terrorist operation related to Zionist regime of Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, as cowardly.

The Zionist terrorist operations against the Ummah reveal and prove the criminal nature of Zionists and their allies, which are the number one foe of the Islamic Ummah, the statement stressed.

The statement further extended sympathy to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IRGC over the sad incident.

About 16:00 hours local time on Sunday, two motorcyclists shot Colonel Khodaei – a defender of holy shrines – five times outside his house in south of Tehran.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish