Teachers from across Iran to meet with Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran, IRNA – A group of teachers and educators from across the country are slated to meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The meeting will take place on Saturday morning at the Imam Khomeini Complex, downtown Tehran.

Teachers are among the social groups consistently paid attention to by the Leader, and his meetings with educators have regularly featured important points, recommendations, and demands aimed at improving the country’s education system.

In previous years, such meetings were typically held around Teacher’s Day and the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari.

However, this year’s gathering is being held a couple of days later due to the overlap with the Hajj season and the annual meeting with Hajj officials.

(This item is being updated.)

4354**9417