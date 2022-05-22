IRGC Quds Force member martyred in Tehran

Khodaei was shot with five bullets and martyred in front of his house in downtown Tehran.

The assailants were two motorcyclists who are still at large while the security forces are looking for them.

The assassination was carried out at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street, according to the informed sources.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street by the elements linked to the Global Arrogance.

Offering condolences to the revered family of the Holy Shrine Defender, the IRGC said that necessary actions have been taken to arrest the perpetrators of the terrorist action.

Earlier today, IRGC Public Relations announced that the members of a gang of hooligans linked to the intelligence agency of the Zionist regime have been arrested in Iran.

The gang members committed robberies, vandalism, kidnapping, and taking forced and fabricated confessions, the announcement said.

It added that the gang members were arrested in a joint operation by IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish