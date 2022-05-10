Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 10

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader: Laborers at forefront of fight against anti-Iran plots

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday lauded Iranian laborers for their sacrifices in the country’s fight against conspiracies aimed at disrupting the Islamic Republic’s production capabilities and economic growth.

“Workers stood at the forefront of the fight against the enemies’ plots to disrupt the country’s production and did not allow the conspiracies to materialize. Workers played the pivotal role in this regard,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a group of workers in Tehran.

-- Iran demands its rights from US, not ‘gift’ in JCPOA talks

Iran is demanding its rights in the talks in Vienna over the 2015 nuclear deal, not a “gift” from the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday of the paused negotiations aimed at reviving the tattered accord.

“The United States is not giving a gift to Iran. It has violated the rights of, and picked the pockets of, the Iranian nation. It must return them,” Khatibzadeh told reporters at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

-- Putin defends Ukraine operation on Victory Day

President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and blamed Kyiv and the West during the grand Victory Day celebrations.

Speaking at the start of the annual military parade in Red Square marking the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany, Putin said Russian troops in Ukraine were defending their homeland and portrayed the conflict as a continuation of World War II, AFP reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leader: Everyone Should Help Boost Economy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday touched on the government’s economic plans, urging all Iranians to help realize their objectives.

“The work that the government is doing today in the field of economy is important, and everyone, including various forces and individuals, should help the government achieve results, God willing,” he said.

-- Iran Opposed to NATO’s Expansionist Policies

President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed Iran’s categorical opposition to the expansionist policies of the U.S-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Europe.

Raisi made the remarks here in a meeting with visiting Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, during which the two sides explored ways to further expand bilateral relations.

Touching on the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Raisi said, “Just in the same way that the Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to conflict and war, it is also firmly opposed to NATO’s expansionist policies.”

-- Time to Rebuild Jannat al-Baqie

Today the 8th of Shawwal is that doleful day in history when in the year 1345 AH (1926), the desert brigand of Najd, Abdul-Aziz Aal-e Saud, after massacring innocent Muslim men, women, and children in the Prophet’s city Medina, tried to destroy the holy shrine of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA). When he was dissuaded, he sent his Godless Wahhabi hordes to desecrate the Sacred Jannat al-Baqie Cemetery and raze to the ground the tombs of the elite of Islam, especially the towering majestic mausoleum over the blessed resting places of Four of the Prophet’s Twelve Infallible Heirs – Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba, Imam Zain al-Abedin, Imam Muhammad Baqer, and Imam Ja’far as-Sadeq (peace upon them).

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- The important message Assad visit signals

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s surprise visit to Tehran on Sunday has been hailed as a turning point in Iran-Syria relations in the wake of the recent Arab opening to Syria, which led to speculations over a possible torpor in the two countries’ ties.

For the second time in a decade, Assad paid an unannounced visit to Iran and met with high-ranking Iranian officials. His last visit was in 2018 when he showed up in Tehran thanks to arrangements made by the late General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds force.

-- “Record number of Syrian children need aid”

The United Nations has warned that more Syrian children are in need than at any time since a devastating war erupted against the country over a decade ago, but funding for them is “dwindling”. “Syria’s children have suffered for far too long and should not suffer any longer,” the UN children’s agency said in a statement.

-- Leader lauds workers in face of foes’ efforts to upset economy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a number of workers.

He praised the laborers for their hard work in Iran’s fight against the foes’ conspiracies to upset the Iranian economy.

“Since the first days of the Islamic Revolution, the enemy has sought to halt production in the country. All the sanctions were aimed at halting production in Iran. Our workers have stood on the front lines and have not let that happen,” he said, adding that workers have made impressive achievements in military, economic, and political spheres, and at least 14,000 laborers sacrificed their lives during Iraq’s war on Iran in the 1980s.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish