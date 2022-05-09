Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 9

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader: Syria now looked upon as a power despite ravages of war

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Sunday despite the devastation done to Syria by years-long war, the country is now looked upon as a major power.

“Today, Syria is not the same Syria that it was before the war, although the devastation was not there at that time, but now Syria enjoys a higher degree of respect and credit and all countries look upon it as a power,” Ayatollah Khamenei told Syria’s visiting President Bashar al-Assad during his second trip to Tehran, Press TV reported.

-- Mora’s visit to Tehran meant to keep Vienna talks alive

The EU’s negotiator to the Vienna talks, Enrique Mora, is due in Tehran on Tuesday to perhaps break the gridlock in the paused negotiations, paving the way for the removal of sanctions and the return of the United States to the JCPOA.

Iran Daily has discussed this issue with Mostafa Khoshcheshm, an expert and analyst on international affairs.

-- Colonialism has had lasting, severe consequences

Imperialism, neo-imperialism, and colonialism are often used interchangeably to signify, broadly, the domination of one territory by another. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colonialism as “domination of a people or area by a foreign state or nation; the practice of extending and maintaining a nation's political and economic control over another people or area.” In modern times, colonialism is “sometimes considered to encompass non-state forms of influence and domination, as by corporate or religious entities, in general use it is more typically understood as an extension of state power.” Imperialism in recent times, contrary to its classical meaning of an empire and imperial rule, connotes “western hegemony in Africa and Asia from the 18th through the 20th centuries and with the spreading cultural influence of the United States, via cultural imperialism, media imperialism, and economic imperialism.” Curiously, Merriam-Webster has no definition for neo-imperialism!

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Everybody Now Looks at Syria as a Power

Syrian President Bashar Assad met Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi here on Sunday, marking his second trip to major wartime ally Iran since a war on Syria erupted in 2011.

They praised the strong ties between their nations and vowed to boost relations further. Assad left Tehran for Damascus later on Sunday.

-- Palestinians Pledge to ‘Open Gates of Hell’ to Zionists

Palestinian resistance groups have warned that the Israeli assassination of any of their leaders would trigger an “earthquake in the region” and “open the gates of hell” to the occupying regime.

The warning came in response to reports the Zionist regime was contemplating assassinating Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar.

-- Iran Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine War

Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian said here Sunday Iran is against war anywhere in the world, underscoring diplomacy as the sole way out of the crisis in Ukraine.

“We oppose war in Ukraine as we do in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq or any other place in the world,” he told a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Lebanon holds pivotal elections

Lebanese expatriates headed to polling stations on Friday and Sunday across the world to cast their votes in parliamentary elections projected to maintain the current political array.

The second phase of the Out of Country Voting in the parliamentary elections started Sunday in 48 countries, with the participation of 194,348 Lebanese expatriates, according to the official Lebanese news agency. The first phase of the elections was held on Friday in nine Arab countries and in Iran.

-- Syrian President Assad visits Iran, meets Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei says Syria has won international war

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made an unannounced visit to Iran on Sunday morning and met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

This is the second time that Assad visits Tehran since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011.

According to the Leader's office, Ayatollah Khamenei told Assad, who was accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, that Syria has “won an international war”.

-- Israel plans 4,000 new settler units

Defying international law once again, Israeli occupation authorities plan to build around four thousand new settlement units in two areas across the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

The regime’s announcement of approving the planning and building of 3,988 settler units has alarmed human rights organizations and the international community; not for the first time.

