Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 2

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s annual exports of minerals, mining products top $10.5b: TPO

Iran exported over $10.5 billion of minerals and mining products in the previous Iranian year (ended on March 20), registering an increase of 91 percent year on year, said an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

According to headof TPO’s Minerals and Mining Industries Department, Elaheh Mokri, the country exported 9.15 million tons of mine sector products, 12 percent up compared to corresponding figure for the year to March 20, 2021, according to tpo.ir.

Steel ingot with $4.156 billion worth of exports was the top exported item in the previous Iranian year, followed by steel products with $1.621 billion, copper cathodes with $1.357 billion, aluminum ingots with $607 million, and rolled steel products with $494 million, zinc ingots with $477 million, iron ore and concentrate with $280 million and sponge iron with $238 million worth of exports, she said.

-- Raeisi: Massive Quds Day rallies had clear messages for Israel, deceived regional politicians

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said people’s exuberant participation in the International Quds Day rallies on Friday had clear messages for the leaders of the usurper Zionist regime and some deceived regional politicians who cherish the dream of normalizing ties with occupiers.

Making the remarks in an address to a Saturday meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus, Raeisi added on Friday, Iranians voiced their support for the oppressed Palestinian people and decried the cruel Zionist regime’s crimes.

-- ‘Sari 22’ to be inaugurated on May 10

The international event of “Sari 2022” will kick off in the capital city of northern province of Mazandaran on May 10 in a ceremony to be attended by the ambassadors of ECO member counties in Iran, said Mehdi Izadi, head of the provincial Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Sari was selected as the tourism capital of ECO for 2022 in the third ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism, which was held from October 3-4, 2019, in Khujand, Tajikistan.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 21 Provinces Report Zero COVID Deaths

Out of the 32 provinces in Iran, 21 reported zero new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Saturday, as the country marked one of the lowest daily fatalities in more than two years.

Over the past 24 hours, 532 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Iran, with 109 of them hospitalized, the Health Ministry said. It put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 141,083, saying the disease has taken the lives of 11 patients over the past 24 hours.

-- Persian Gulf Security Warrants No-Entry to Israel

The Persian Gulf National Day which the Islamic Republic marks every year on the 10th of the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (April 30) reminds Iranians and the world of the importance of this strategic waterway.

Iran has the largest coastline stretching across the entire northern shores of the Persian Gulf and hence from time immemorial the identity of this body of water, through which over 25 percent of the world’s current crude oil supplies pass, has been PERSIAN.

On the southern shores of the Persian Gulf are the coastlines of six Arab states – Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman – while on its east is Iraq’s narrow access to international waters.

-- Tajikistan, Iran Trade Exchanges Witness 453% Growth

The spokesman for Iran Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi announced on Saturday that Iran-Tajikistan trade in the past Iranian calendar year (ending on March 20, 2022) has seen a 453-percent growth compared with the preceding year.

Latifi told IRNA that the value of trade exchanges between the two countries has been over 131 million dollars in the past year.

The figure has been for over 139 tons of commodities, which shows 489 percent increase in weight in the mentioned period compared with that of the previous year, the official added.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Annual exports from mining sector up 91%

Iran exported around $10.532 billion of minerals and mining products in the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), registering an increase of 91 percent year on year, an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

According to Head of TPO’s Minerals and Mining Industries Desk Elaheh Mokri, the exports amounted to 9.15 million tons in weight, showing a 12-percent rise compared to the year 1399.

-- From oil slicks to trawling: Persian Gulf under pressure

The Persian Gulf has been affected by economic, political, and industrial goals over the past centuries and its ecosystem is at the knifepoint of many environmental threats, the most important of which are oil spills and trawling.

Iran has been known as one of the most strategic places in the world for thousands of years. Much of this strategic importance is due to the existence of one of the most important, richest, and most controversial water bodies in the world.

The "Persian Gulf", which is commemorated annually on April 30, 2005, has an undeniable environmental, economic, social, and political value not only in Iran but also in the world.

-- UNWTO initiative seeks to recover tourism

The World Tourism Organization has called on start-ups to join its initiative named “Awake Tourism Challenge” aimed to help recover the global tourism sector.

Its global flagship competition is aimed to identify innovators who are advancing solutions to six different challenges, as well as contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish