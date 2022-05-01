Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 1

*** IRAN DAILY

– Sound of breaking bones of international Zionism can be heard loudly: SNSC chief

Iran’s top security official said International Quds Day has succeeded in defeating the enemy’s cognitive warfare, saying the sound of “breaking international Zionism’s bones” can be heard loudly.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a tweet on Saturday, a day after Muslims in Iran and across the world held massive International Quds Day rallies to support and express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people in their fight against the Israeli regime, Press TV reported.

– Iran envoy: Tehran, Riyadh agree on rapprochement ‘roadmap’

Tehran and Riyadh have agreed on a “roadmap” for their ongoing talks to restore diplomatic ties, said Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad, adding the two sides will discuss the reopening of embassies in the next round of talks.

“The trend to be reflected by the next round of the talks will determine whether the embassies would reopen or not. This depends on the next round of the negotiations,” Iraj Masjedi told IRNA.

– Leader pardons, reduces sentences of over 1,500 convicts

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences handed down to 1,542 convicts as Iranians along with other Muslims in the world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

On Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei responded positively to a letter from Iranian Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei requesting the Leader to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,542 eligible inmates on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, IRNA reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

– Persian Gulf Security Warrants No-Entry to Israel

The Persian Gulf National Day which the Islamic Republic marks every year on the 10th of the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (April 30) reminds Iranians and the world of the importance of this strategic waterway.

– Payback Time for Zionists in West Bank

A settlement guard of the occupying regime of Israel was killed in a drive-by shooting late on Friday in the occupied West Bank.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds, Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

– Thoughts For Eid ul-Fitr

Heartiest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. May God accept our fasts and all other acts of worship for the blessed month of Ramadhan!

Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) by the command of the Almighty designated the 1st of Shawwal as Eid ul-Fitr, on which the faithful give as charity to the poor the Fitriyah, which, for each person, is 3 kg of the staple food eaten during Ramadhan such as wheat, rice, or dates. Most people give the equivalent in money of the said figure for the benefit of the poor sections of the society.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Will Iran-Saudi talks result in agreement?

After more than a year of security talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia are moving closer to reaching an agreement on restoring diplomatic relations. But the Saudis’ insistence on linking the talks to the Yemen war could delay the agreement.

Following the successful conclusion of the last round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the outlook for restoration of the diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh looks brighter than a few weeks ago.

– Sayyed Nasrallah on Israeli war games

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned Israel against the slightest mistake it may make during the regime’s expected upcoming month-long military drills. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says last year, “[the Israeli regime] wanted to conduct large military drills across the entire occupied territories but canceled it because of the ‘sword of al-Quds’ battle and the victory of the Palestinians.”

– Revolution in the West Bank: Israel unsafer than ever!

As we are moving from “stone intifada” to “missile intifada,” things are looking differently for the apartheid regime of Israel, which is on the verge of decline.

As the Israeli forces try to put more pressure on the Palestinian citizens residing in the West Bank, the righteous struggle for freedom among Palestinian fighters have gone to a new level.

