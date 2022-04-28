Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 28

*** IRAN DAILY

– Raeisi: Enemy seeking to distort universities’ post-Islamic Revolution identity

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said the enemy has always sought to distort the identity the country’s universities have developed following the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, calling on the nation to foil the wicked plot as a collective duty.

Raeisi made the remarks in a Wednesday cabinet session. He pointed out to a meeting that was held a day before between a number of Iranian students and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The president said the Supreme Leader underlined the importance and status of science and culture, with universities having a pivotal role in this regard.

Raeisi urged all sectors of the Iranian government to make efforts to implement the Leader’s directives.

– Iran deputy FM: Israel manifestation of int’l human rights violation

The “Zionist regime” is the embodiment of the violation of international human rights, said the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs. ‎

Ali Baqeri Kani made the remark in an address to a Wednesday conference on Palestine’s referendum two days ahead of the annual event, International Quds Day, which sees people around the world take to the streets in support of the Palestinian cause on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Baqeri Kani added that for the past seven decades, Israel “has been the ‎exclusive owner of the comprehensive encyclopedia of human rights violation”. ‎

Baqeri Kani stressed that a lasting peace in Palestine would be established based on justice.

– Iran meets 60% of global rosewater demand: Union head

Iran, as the top producer of rosewater in the world, meets 60 percent of global demand, said the head of Rosewater and Herbal Essences Union in Kashan, central Iran.

Seyyed Reza Navvabi told Iran Daily that until a few years ago, Iran had an 80 percent share of the world rosewater market, but the increase in the number of rosewater producing countries has led to a decrease in Iran’s share in the global market.

He added: “Of course, the Iranian rosewater enjoys a very high quality, so that now Iranian rosewater is currently known as the best in the world.”

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

– 900 Iranian cities to host Quds Day rallies

Iranians are going to hold rallies in 900 cities and towns on Friday to mark the annual International Quds Day after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the Islamic Development Coordination Council said at a press conference on Wednesday that pro-Palestinian marches will be held across the country on April 29 in commemoration of International Quds Day.

In 2021 and 2020, the authorities had called off the countrywide demonstrations marking International Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan due to coronavirus concerns.

– Nothing Can Harm Friendly Iran-Iraq Ties

President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that Tehran and Baghdad are determined to shore up ties in all areas, stressing that nothing can tarnish deep-rooted and friendly ties between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

“We are not fine weather friends,” he told Iraq’s new parliament speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi in Tehran.

Raisi also expressed hope that Iraq’s new parliament will soon elect the country’s president as a step towards forming a new government in the Arab country.

– Iranian Tennis Player Safi to Compete in 2022 France Grand Slams

Iranian tennis player Meshkat al-Zahra Safi will participate in the 2022 France Tennis grand slams, a provincial official announced on Wednesday.

The Public Relations Manager of Alborz Province Tennis Board, Amir Hussein Pakzad said that Tennis grand slams 2022 tournament starts from May 22, 2022.

The French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, is the premier clay court championship in the world and the only Grand Slam tournament currently held on this surface.

Meshkat al-Zahra Safi on April 7, 2018, stood first at singles category of the 2nd Qatar Asian Junior U-14 Tournament.

On November 24, 2019, Safi ranked 1st in U-18 Kenya international tournament.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

– Azeri economy minister calls for expanding ties with Iran

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has underlined the need for the expansion of economic relations with Iran.

Jabbarov made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari in Baku on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the officials explored ways of promoting trade relations, especially by defining and implementing joint projects.

During his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Safari also met with Shahin Mustafayev, deputy prime minister and chairman of the two countries’ joint economic committee.

The official also held talks with his Azeri counterpart Khalaf Aly oghlu Khalafov.

– Tehran, Ankara seek enhanced environmental co-op

The head of the international affairs and conventions office of the Department of Environment Seyed Hossein Mousavifar and Turkish Ambassador to Iran Derya Örs, discussed the development of diplomacy to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of environment.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Mousavifar expressed hope to develop environmental cooperation between the two countries, and said that the Islamic Republic is ready to take useful steps to solve environmental problems through planning and international interactions.

The issue of drought due to climate change is one of the most important and fundamental issues that must be considered and basic measures must be taken to overcome this problem, he added.

– Resistance leaders hail Palestinians’ struggle

On Tuesday, the Resistance leaders, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, spoke out against the barbarity of the Israeli regime and supported the resistance of the Palestinian fighters, trying to attract the attention of the global community to the Palestinian question.

In his meeting with the university students late on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei touched on various issues going on in the world, but he dedicated the last part of his speech to international Quds Day, which falls on April 29 this year.

Referring to the forthcoming Quds Day, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered this year’s Quds Day different from previous years and said, “This year, Quds Day is different from other years. Palestinians have made great sacrifices both last Ramadan and this Ramadan.

