Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 26

*** IRAN DAILY

-- China bought 30% of Iranian exports in year to March: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said China bought nearly 30% of all Iranian exports in the year to late March as the East Asian country continued to defy US pressure and deepened its trade ties with the Islamic Republic. IRICA spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said that Chinese purchases of Iranian non-oil exports amounted to $14.323 billion over the past Iranian year.Exports to China increased 58% in value terms compared to the year to March 2021, said Latifi.

The official added that Iranian imports from China had totaled $12.744 billion over the 12 months to March 2022, an increase of 29% year on year.

-- IME monthly trade tops $2.37b

Iran Mercantile Exchange announced that more than 7.23 million tons of commodities, valued at over $2.37 billion, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls during the month to April 20.

In IME’s domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall, 5.74 million tons of various products, worth more than $1.34 billion, were traded, ime.co.ir reported.

At this trading hall, nearly 1.02 million tons of steel, over 4.02 million tons of cement, 28,200 tons of copper, 26,500 tons of zinc, 450 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 48 tons of precious metals concentrate, 55,400 tons of aluminum, as well as 49 kilograms of gold were traded.

-- Paris-Persepolis Eco-Rally tourists arrive in Iran

A team of foreign motorcyclists and drivers, known as Paris-Persepolis Eco-Rally, arrived in Iran to visit natural, historical, and tourist attractions of the ancient country.

According to Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism, the team consists of 20 tourists from France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, IRNA reported.

They kicked off their trip from Paris, capital of France, with 16 heavy motorcycles and three 4×4 vehicles and reached Maku in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan on Friday.

The group plans to defuse Iranophobia and help introduce Iranian culture, civilization, artworks and tourist and historical attractions to the world.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Calls for New Talks ‘As Soon As Possible’

Iran called on Monday for a new meeting “as soon as possible” in the talks that have been held in Vienna aimed at restoring the frayed 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran has been engaged in negotiations with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia to revive the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that is on life’s support following the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

-- Envoy: Cuba Seeking to Make Joint Investments With Iran

The ambassador of Cuba to Iran Alberto González Casals has said that the country is set to host an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products and is also keen to attract Iranian investors.

Alberto González Casals made the remarks after a recent tour of various pharmaceutical and food industry units in the northwestern city of Tabriz, capital of East Azarbaijan Province.

-- Iranian Athletes to Compete in 18 Sports at Islamic Solidarity Games

Asghar Rahimi says that Iran will send athletes in 18 sports to the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. The Games will be held in Konya, Turkey from August 9 to 18.

“Iran will send 18 sports to Konya. Archery, athletics, basketball, cycling, fencing, gymnastic, handball, judo, karate, kick boxing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and football will compete in the Games,” Rahimi said.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- IRGC Navy chief: Iran does not kid about its security

In an interview with Fars news agency published on April 24, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said that the presence of supra-regional forces in West Asia is intended to sow discord among nations, create insecurity, loot people’s wealth, and pursuing colonial ambitions.

“Regarding our confrontation with the supra-regional forces, it should be said that their presence in this region is only for colonialism, looting, sedition and insecurity, and we do not acknowledge their presence in this region as legal and legitimate,” Alireza Tangsiri remarked.

-- Iran’s annual exports to Russia rise 14%

The value of Iran’s export to Russia rose 14 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) data showed. According to the mentioned data, Iran exported 1,139,992 tons of commodities worth over $579 million to Russia in the past year, IRIB reported

The Islamic Republic had exported 1,060,793 tons of commodities worth $509.917 million to Russia in the Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20, 2021).

-- Kermanshah preparing to get Taq-e Bostan on UNESCO list

The tourism chief of Kermanshah province on Sunday said his directorate is preparing to apply to UNESCO for the listing of Taq-e Bostan on the World Heritage list.

“We aim to pave the way for the inscription of Taq-e Bostan on the UNESCO World Heritage list within the next 18 months,” Jabbar Gohari said.

Taq-e Bostan consists of a series of properties from prehistoric to historical periods such as Morad-Hassel Tepe, an ancient village, a Parthian graveyard, and Sassanid hunting ground. However, the most significant property of the complex belongs to the Sassanid one which comprises two porticos (large and small Ivans) as well as outstanding bas-reliefs from the same period.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish