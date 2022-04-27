Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 27

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s annual steel exports surpass 3.4m tons: IMIDRO

Iran exported over 3.4 million tons of steel products in the past Iranian year (ended on March 20), according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

IMIDRO’s data put the country’s annual steel exports at 2.83 million tons in the year to March 20, 2021, according to shatanews.ir.

The Iranian steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

-- IRGC general appointed as Iran Air’s acting CEO

A middle ranking IRGC general was appointed as the new acting CEO of Iran Air amid hopes that he could use his influence and experience to lead the company out of a financial crisis.

Second Brigadier General Shamseddin Farzadipour was appointed to lead the Iranian flag carrier upon a decree by Iranian Minister of Roads Rostam Qassemi, Press TV reported.

The general served as a commander of aviation operations at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Air and Space Force before becoming Iran Air acting CEO.

-- Hundreds of engraved stones found in Persepolis

Hundreds of engraved stones were found in the waterway of the southern courtyard of Tachara Palace of Persepolis, situated in Marvdasht plain, southwestern province of Fars.

Announcing the above, Ali Asadi, head archeologist of the research team on the site, said that the discovery was made during the fifth phase of excavations, carried out in Tachara Palace to identify how the waterways were extended in its southern courtyard, chtn.ir reported.

The study shows that a sub-waterway was diverted from the east-west waterway of Tachara Palace’s courtyard, extending to the south and near the structure known as Palace H.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Documentary Wins Seattle’s SIFF Award

Iranian documentary ‘Radiograph of a Family’ has won an award at the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) in the United States. Firouzeh Khosravani’s latest directorial experience grabbed the Grand Jury Prize at the SIFF Documentary Competition section of the 48th edition of the event.

‘Radiograph of a Family’ is the recipient of the jury special honorary award at the Movies that Matter Award Section. The film portrays the challenges members of a family face due to cultural conflict and differences.

-- European Tourists Arrive in Iran for Eco-Rally

A group of motorcyclists have arrived in Iran to visit natural, historical and touristic attractions of the country as part of their Paris-Persepolis Eco-Rally. The Eco-Rally team consists of 20 tourists from France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism reported.

The team consists of 16 heavy motorcycles and three 4×4 vehicles, which embarked on their trip from Paris and reached Maku in West Azarbaijan province, northwestern Iran on Friday.

-- Iranian Players Crowned Champion in UAE Padel Tennis Tournament

A team of two Iranian tennis players became the champion in UAE padel tournament. Sohrab Derafshi and Arya Roghani made it to the final in the 2022 Abu Dhabi padel tennis tournament.

They defeated rivals from Spain and Belgium and were crowned champions of the competitions. Padel is a racket sport and typically played in doubles on an enclosed court roughly 25% smaller than the size of a tennis court. Scoring is the same as normal tennis and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Taliban refugee minister to travel to Tehran

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the visit of Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani, the group's Minister of Refugees, to Iran, following tensions on the Iranian-Afghan border. According to the refugee ministry, the trip is scheduled to take place on the eve of Id al-Fitr.

Haqqani has said that the trip will focus on border issues, as well as the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran. The visit comes as border tensions between Iran and Afghanistan have risen over the recent days.

-- Iran’s National Orchestra to perform in Tehran

Iran’s National Orchestra is scheduled to give a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on May 19 and 20. Entitled “From Oud Lajan to Azarbaijan”, the performance will be conducted by Shahram Tavakoli.

Vocalists Navid Noruzi and Mehdi Mohammadi will accompany the orchestra during the performance.

-- Tehran to host 1st tourism exhibit of Islamic world

Tehran is getting ready to host the 1st edition of the Islamic World Tourism Exhibition (IWTE) aimed to turn the spotlight on lesser-known destinations from 15 countries. Arranged in close collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the event will touch upon sightseeing tours, ecotourism centers, medical services, e-services, and pilgrimage as well, according to organizers.

Islamic countries have immense potential to deepen tourism relations, Abdolkarim Sadeqdoust, who presides over the ICESCO office in Iran, said on Tuesday.

6125**9417

