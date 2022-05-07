Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 7

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran exports nearly $2.3b worth of gasoline

Iran exported nearly $2.3 billion worth of gasoline in more than 19 months to March 2021 despite sanctions imposed by the United States.

Head of Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) Ali Naqavi said that the commodity market had started trading Iranian Oil Ministry’s gasoline shipments for a first time in late August 2019, Press TV wrote.

Naqavi said gasoline shipments sold to foreign customers through IRENEX had reached more than two million tons over the year to March 2020.

-- MPs: U.S. ‘futile’ sanctions on Iran drone activities part of psy-op to extract concessions

Iranian MPs condemned U.S. recently imposed sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s drone capabilities, saying Washington’s new coercive measures are solely aimed at producing psychological effects and extracting concessions from Tehran in the Vienna talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

In remarks on the issue, Asghar Salimi said Iran is expanding its capabilities in the field of producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), IRNA reported.

-- Longest ancient barrier between Central Europe and China

The Great Wall of Gorgan is the longest fort-lined ancient barrier between Central Europe and China. It is longer than Hadrian’s Wall and the Antonine Wall put together.

It is also more than three times the length of the longest late Roman defensive wall, whc.unesco.org wrote. The Gorgan Plain with its defensive monuments of the Sassanid Era (5th-7th centuries) constitutes the greatest cluster of military monuments known from anywhere within the Sassanid Empire, contemporary to a large-scale urban foundation, providing a microcosm of one of the ancient world’s largest states. Thus, due to its interaction with civilizations and cultures and its strategic location, it carries important contents from the past.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- MP: Iran’s Drone Capability Non-Negotiable

An Iranian MP said Friday the United States’ latest sanctions on Iran’s drone might indicates the Islamic Republic is considered a regional power thanks to its armed forces’ capabilities and drone strength.

Muhammad Hassan Asfari said Iranian drones can infiltrate the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome missile system and take pictures from U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf.

-- Iran Demands Immediate Release of Citizen in Sweden

Iran has demanded an immediate release of Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian official who has been incarcerated in Sweden since 2019.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the detention and trial of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen, illegal and demands his immediate release,” Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian told his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde Wednesday.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival in Sweden at Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned. He has been held in solitary confinement for over two years.

-- Kyrgyzstan to Host Iran’s 2nd Exclusive Exhibition

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari has announced the holding of the second exclusive exhibition of Iran and Kyrgyzstan in late June in Bishkek.

Emphasizing the importance of the role and position of exclusive exhibitions in introducing and recognizing the achievements, capabilities and quality of products of Iranian companies, Safari said that the second exclusive exhibition of Iran and Kyrgyzstan is scheduled to be held on June 28-31, in Bishkek and is a great opportunity for capable Iranian companies to try to diversify their markets in the current special economic conditions.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Paintings from Iran shine at Kanagawa Biennial World Children’s Art Exhibition

Paintings by 21 Iranian children have won awards at the Kanagawa Biennial World Children’s Art Exhibition in Japan. An untitled painting by 13-year-old Zahra Jamshidi received one of the eight prizes given by the president of the Japan Foundation, one of the supporters of the exhibition.

In her drawing, Jamshidi, a member of a branch office of the Institute of Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA-Kanoon) in Kermanshah, has illustrated a Yalda Night party.

-- “Iran” able to reproduce cheetahs for next 5 years

“Iran”, a fertile female Asiatic cheetah who lately gave birth to three cubs, has the ability to reproduce for at least the next 5 years, Ali Salajeqeh, head of the Department of Environment (DOE), has stated.

The endangered female cheetah gave birth to three cubs in captivity, for the first time for the subspecies. The cubs were born at the Touran Wildlife Refuge in Semnan province, on May 1st, by cesarean section.

However, one of the cubs who were weaker than the others lost his life on Wednesday, as the mother refused to accept the cubs and they were fed by hand.

-- Over half a million visit Isfahan sites

More than 500,000 people visited the historical sites and tourist attractions of Isfahan province, during the two-day Eid al-Fitr holidays, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The travelers also made over 140,000 overnight stays in authorized accommodation centers during the mentioned time, Alireza Izadi explained on Friday.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish