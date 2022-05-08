Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 8

*** IRAN DAILY

-- US ‘brave decision’ needed for ‘fair’ deal on JCPOA: FM

EU’s Mora to visit Tehran on Tuesday



Iran’s foreign minister called on the United States to take a “brave decision” in order to reach a “fair” agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“The US government must take a realistic and brave decision in order to reach a lasting, firm and fair agreement that redresses its wrong approach of the past,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the phone late Friday night.

-- Iran: Struggle against Israel legitimate right of Palestinians

Iran on Saturday blamed the normalization of ties with Israel as a prime cause of escalating atrocities in the occupied territories, saying that struggle against the usurpers of Al-Quds is the legitimate right of every Palestinian.

Censuring the latest attack against Palestinian worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Al-Quds by “military forces of the Zionist regime,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated, “The occupiers are approaching their fall”.

-- Macron vows new approach at second-term inauguration

France’s Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as president on Saturday, promising to lead the country with a “new method” as his political rivals kicked off campaigning for next month’s legislative elections.

In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right’s Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Barak Sees Disappearance of Zionist Regime Likely

Former Israeli premier Ehud Barak has expressed deep concern about the survival of the occupying regime, saying history suggests the entity could cease to exist before its 80th anniversary.

In an interview with Hebrew-language newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the former military general-turned-prime minister said Jews have not ruled for more than 80 years on the trot throughout history, predicting a doom-and-gloom scenario for the Zionist regime.

-- West Must Brace for Long-Term War With Russia

The West must brace for a long-term rivalry with Moscow that risks going beyond the current conflict, France’s top general has said.

General Thierry Burkhard, the overall chief of staff for the French armed forces, told AFP in an interview that Europe needed to re-arm and strengthen its own unity for what will be a period of “long competition” with Russia.

-- Sinn Fein Set for Historic Win in Northern Ireland

The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was poised to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time, giving it the right to the post of first minister in Belfast, according to vote counting results Saturday from this week’s local election.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- EU resumes push to revive JCPOA with last-ditch attempt

The lull in the Vienna talks is over. The European Union has decided to dispatch its coordinator with the hope of breaking the ice amid a pause in the talks which have been put on hold nearly two months ago.

The talks came to a standstill in March after the U.S. refused to make political decisions regarding some terrorism-related sanctions that Iran believes were imposed in the first place to make the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ever more difficult.

-- Iran, Indonesia discuss ways to boost mutual trade

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin received a high-ranking delegation from Indonesia headed by Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian House of Representatives Coordinator for Industry and Development (Korinbang) Rachmat Gobel on Saturday to explore ways of boosting mutual trade.

-- Sinn Féin stuns Ireland as UK elections show divided country

The latest results from the UK local elections show the ruling Conservative party has lost hundreds of council seats while the nationalist Sinn Féin party (which advocates for the reunification of Ireland) made political history in Northern Ireland.

