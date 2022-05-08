Water dispute affects Afghanistan-Iran ties: Researcher

Hojjat Mianabadi, researcher in policymaking of water resources management, told IRNA on Saturday that lack of water supply has seriously damaged human and environmental security in Hamoun International Wetlands.



As to the necessity of respecting to Iran’s water rights from Helmand River, he said that one of the most important environmental issues is preservation of wetlands, but lack of water supply has created serious problems, including haze phenomenon in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which caused acute respiratory diseases among residents in this region.



He also emphasized that the water shortage has created severe economic and social problems, including smuggling of goods, fuel and drugs as well as destroying agriculture, fishing and animal husbandry.



Moreover, the water challenge has forced residents of this area to leave their houses and migrate from the eastern province, the researcher noted.



Despite the fact that Afghanistan and Iran enjoy inseparable links such as common history, language, culture, religion and racial kinship, the water dispute has influenced their relationship, Mianabadi said.



Helmand River Water Treaty was signed between Kabul and Tehran on March 13, 1973, he referred, adding that the fifth article of the treaty underlines that Afghanistan will not conduct any measure to deprive Iran from its water rights of Helmand River.



Afghanistan is responsible in particular when it comes to human rights and environmental preservation, he said, noting that Kabul’s plan to construct Kamal Khan Dam on Helmand River can affect Iranians and the environment in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.



States are tasked to avoid any program that affects other countries especially on water resources management, the researcher mentioned.



Afghanistan needs to abide by its commitments under the Helmand River Water Treaty and provide Iran’s Hamoun Wetlands with water, he concluded.



