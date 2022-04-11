FM: Iran negotiating with Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan on water right

Amirabdollahian made the remarks referring to Foreign Ministry’s measures with regard to water diplomacy.

He said that the ministries of foreign affairs and energy have formed a committee to address issues related to border rivers and building dams by some neighbors.

He pointed to negotiations with Turkey on dams constructed on Aras River.

He also referred to his talks with Afghanistan, saying that a delegation from Turkey visited Iran and a joint committee has been designed in this regard.

