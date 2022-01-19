Kamal Khan Dam discharged to supply Hirmand water right

Governor-General of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province Hossein Moddarres Khiabani said on Wednesday that two valves of the damn were opened yesterday after good precipitations in recent days in Afghanistan.

He said that the discharged water was expected to reach the Chah Nimeh lakes in southeastern Iran within 48 to 72 hours after travelling some 90 kilometers in Afghanistan territory.

The four Chah Nimeh lakes supply the majority of Sistan region’s water needs, but they have lost 75 percent of their water reserves due to draught in recent years, according to Khiabani.

