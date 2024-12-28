Iran-China strategic partnership 'ironclad,' says Iran's foreign minister

In a post on X on Saturday, Araghchi highlighted the partnership's resilience and its foundation on shared values and interests. "The Iran-China strategic partnership is ironclad because it's underpinned by cultural and civilizational bonds and rooted in shared values and interests," he stated.

The minister's comments come amid high-level talks in Beijing, where Iran and China reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability.

“With expanding conflict & terrorism in our region - amid malign attempts at domineering on the global level - Iran and China are determined more than ever to uphold the rule of law and preserve stability.”

Araghchi also pointed to shared efforts by Tehran and Beijing to combat regional instability and uphold the rule of law, asserting that the Middle East's future should be determined by its own people.

During his visit to Beijing, the Iranian foreign minister met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where both sides emphasized the strategic importance of their bilateral cooperation. The Global Times reported that the two diplomats underscored the role of this partnership in promoting regional peace and stability, as well as its global implications.

Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s support for political dialogue to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, stressing the need for all parties involved to contribute constructively to the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added that all relevant parties should play a constructive role in reviving negotiations and refrain from repeated sanctions and pressure.

Araghchi, for his part, expressed appreciation for China’s key role in preserving the Iran nuclear deal, further noting that Iran remains committed to deepening ties with China. He stressed that expanding strategic relations with Beijing is a priority for Iran's foreign policy.

The two diplomats also urged the need for implementing the Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Deal, which aims to enhance political, economic, cultural, and technological exchanges between the two nations.

