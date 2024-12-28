Norway slams Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals

It is heartbreaking and completely unacceptable that civilians in Gaza, including children, are being deprived of life-saving treatment due to a lack of hospitals, medical staff and equipment amid Israeli bombardments, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, in a statement, as reported by IRNA on Saturday citing media sources.

Støre said that hospitals and medical staff are immune from any attack as they are protected under international law, stressing the need for "the United Nation and aid groups to have access to Gaza to provide vital supplies there".

Civilians, the sick and injured must be protected and provided with food and medical assistance, he underlined, saying “it is completely unacceptable for Israeli authorities to prevent humanitarian workers from reaching those in need in Gaza."

The Norwegian Prime Minister "urged the Israeli regime to abide by its international obligations", stressed the need of ending the suffering in Gaza, saying that a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and access to humanitarian aid in Gaza are more necessary than ever.

In their latest attack on healthcare facilities in Gaza, the Zionist forces launched the raid on Kamal Adwan hospital— which, as of Friday morning, housed about 350 patients and medical staff.

That attack sparked global condemnations, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reiterating its call for hospitals in the bombarded Palestinian territory to be protected.

The Zionist regime has targeted almost all hospitals in Gaza claiming to be hideouts of the resistance fighters but never provided any evidence to back up its claim, and Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, categorically denied the allegation.

