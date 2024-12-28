Palestinians in Gaza fire missiles at Israeli-occupied territories

The regime’s media outlets said on Saturday that two missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the city of Al-Quds and the southern parts of the Israeli-occupied territories.

The regime’s army claims that it has intercepted both missiles. However, Israeli TV Channel 13 described the missile attack as surprising, saying that the projectiles were fired from the northeastern city of Beit Hanoun, despite repeated Israeli military offensives there during the months-long war on the Gaza Strip.

The channel, citing assessment by the Israeli army, said that Hamas is still in possession of missiles which can reach Al-Quds and Tel Aviv.

Gaza is still able to fire missiles at Al-Quds after enduring 449 days of war, the media outlet said.

The latest missile attack by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza comes as the Israeli regime has time and again claimed that it has destroyed their military capabilities and killed or arrested their fighters.

The regime invaded Gaza on October 7, 2023 with the stated goal of annihilating Hamas resistance movement.

Nearly 15 months on, Israel has not achieved its goal, as Hamas continues to fight the regime alongside other resistance groups.

The war has so far killed at least 45,484 people and injured 108,090 others in Gaza. Most of the casualties are women and children.

