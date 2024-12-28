Israelis hold anti-regime demo, demand Gaza ceasefire deal

According to IRNA, citing Israeli media, a large-scale demonstration was held in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, with the participants demanding an agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on the exchange of prisoners.

According to this report, clashes broke out between the Israeli police and the demonstrators at several places, and the police arrested a number of demonstrators.

The Israeli "i24" network also reported that the families of the Zionist captives sent an urgent message to US President-elect Donald Trump during their weekly meeting on Saturday night, asking him to pressure Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas.

“Netanyahu is trying to deceive you and you may be the last person who can pressure him”, the families of the Zionist prisoners told Trump, according to the statement seen by some outlets.

They also suggested Netanyahu not to settle for a partial deal and to reach an agreement that would release all Zionist captives held by Hamas, otherwise they warned Netanyahu would sign the death warrants for their loved ones.

Earlier, the families of the Zionist prisoners announced that they would once again demonstrate on Saturday evening to press ahead with their demands and to protest Netanyahu's ineffective cabinet.

There were anti-regime protests almost on a daily basis since Netanyahu and his cabinet decided to launch a genocidal war on Gaza in October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu's opposition to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has prevented the possibility of reaching an agreement to release Zionists in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners illegally held in the regime's prisons.

There are still believed to be 100 Israeli captives in Gaza although a number of them have been killed as a result of the brutal bombing of various areas of the Gaza Strip by the Tel Aviv regime.

4399