Yemen targets Israel’s Nevatim airbase with ballistic missile

In a statement on Saturday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni army, said the missile successfully hit its target.

He said the latest missile strike was in support of the Palestinian fighters in Gaza and the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Yemeni media reported a new assault by the United States and the United Kingdom on an area in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen.

American and British warplanes targeted the Bahis area in Hajjah province in two separate raids.

The US and the UK have been conducting air raids in Yemen in support of the Israeli regime.

The latest airstrike followed Thursday’s Israeli aggression on Yemen. Six people were killed, including four at Sana’a International Airport, where World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was waiting for a flight.

