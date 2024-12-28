What message is conveyed by Hamas' rocket fire after 15 months of fighting?

Regardless of its military impact, the current Hamas firing has significant political and psychological effects that deserve attention.

By launching these rockets, Hamas signals to the Palestinian people that it remains active, refuting Israel's claims of its destruction and reinforcing the need for hope and motivation among Palestinians.

Additionally, this missile launch serves as a message to the Zionists, indicating that their regime has not been able to fulfill its declared strategy in Gaza.

Israel has failed to secure the release of prisoners or eliminate Hamas, resulting only in the widespread destruction of Gaza itself.

The high number of Israeli casualties in Gaza indicates that the Israeli army has not achieved its objectives due to various reasons and may never do so.

If the destruction of homes and infrastructure is considered a measure of Israel's victory, it is worth noting that the United States fought in Vietnam for two decades and devastated the country, yet ultimately withdrew, with many acknowledging that the US lost that war.

Moreover, firing heavy rockets in a small, densely populated area under Israeli air surveillance is a challenging task. This highlights a failure on the part of the Israeli army, which, after nearly 500 days of fight, cannot prevent such projectiles from being launched into occupied territories.

Ultimately, the war in Gaza has created a strategic deadlock for Netanyahu, from which he cannot emerge victorious nor can he retreat.

Both sides are determined to continue fighting, even though a majority of Israeli society is no longer in favor of persisting in the war in Gaza. The hardline factions and Netanyahu, however, remain committed to this course.

On the other hand, Hamas has no choice but to resist, and the people of Gaza continue to stand firmly alongside this movement for the liberation of their land.

3266**2050