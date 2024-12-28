Iran FM meets with SCO secretary general in China

Araghchi, while meeting with Yermekbayev on Saturday afternoon referred to the increasing importance of the SCO for advancing multilateralism and ensuring the security and political interests of member countries.

The SCO, due to membership of significant and influential countries in regional and beyond, including two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with large economies and several important regional players, can play an impactful and growing role in enhancing multilateralism and strengthening cooperation among member countries in various security, political, and economic fields, the top Iranian diplomat underscored.

The SCO’s secretary general, for his part, expressed pleasure over Iran's full membership in the bloc since 2023.

Yermekbayev described Iran's capacities for further strengthening the position and role of the SCO as very important and welcomed the initiatives proposed by Iran to expand activities within the grouping’s economic, banking, and commercial spheres.

Iran, China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus are the 10 main members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Mongolia and Afghanistan are observer members, while Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Myanmar are dialogue partners of the organization.

