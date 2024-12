The martyrdom of Captain Mojtaba Shahidi was announced by the provincial law enforcement agency in Hormuzgan.

It said that a suicide bomber blew themselves up when Shahidi and his colleague Captain Javad Chatr Sahar were on an exit path. The bomber was killed on the spot.

According to the agency, both police officers were injured in the bombing and transferred to hospital, but Shahidi succumbed to his injuries.

