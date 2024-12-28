Women in diaspora contribute to Iran’s charitable school construction

Hashemi was speaking with IRNA on Saturday on the sidelines of the first national seminar on school construction, which was held in the city of Torbat-e Heidariyeh, Razavi Khorasan Province in northeast Iran.

She said that donors living abroad have formed an assembly which is active in charitable school construction.

That assembly held a seminar in the UAE two years ago, which was attended by Iranian donors residing in different countries including Germany and Italy, Hashemi explained.

She said that some of the Iranian donors participate in charitable school construction inside Iran without coming to the country.

