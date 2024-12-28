Yemen shoots down American MQ-9 drone

The American drone was shot down while it was on a “hostile mission” in Yemen’s airspace, the armed forces said in a statement carried by Al-Masirah TV Network on Saturday night.

According to the statement, the armed forces shot down the unmanned aircraft, using a domestically-made surface-to-air missile.

It said the aircraft was the 13th MQ-9 drone destroyed by the Yemeni armed forces during their military operations in support of Gaza.

The operations, which have also included attacks on Israel-linked ships, began a year ago to put pressure on the regime to end its war on Gaza.

The Yemeni armed forces have time and again said that they will continue their operations until the Israeli regime and its ally the United States stops the aggression on Gaza. The Yemenis say the US is directly responsible for the killing of civilians in Gaza as it supplies the Israeli regime with weapons and politically supports it in international bodies.

