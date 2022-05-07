Iran’s Chabahar Port safe transit hub for Indonesian goods: Official

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari hosted Rachmat Gobel, Vice Speaker of Indonesia’s House of Representatives, in the capital Tehran.

The Iranian official said that there are grounds for developing trade ties between the two countries, and announced his country’s readiness to use national currencies in trade exchanges as part of efforts to expand those ties.

He referred to Chabahar Port, located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Balouchestan Province, and said that the port can serve as a key and safe transit point for Indonesia to export its goods to regional countries.

Safari added that the two countries can also expand their cooperation on nanotechnology and biotechnology, as well as energy and mineral resources, given Iran’s capabilities in these sectors.

The Indonesian official explained that his trip to Tehran was aimed at following up agreements previously reached between the two sides to develop bilateral relations.

He stressed that Iran and Indonesia, as the two important countries in two strategic regions, should promote their ties and voiced Jakarta’s readiness to work on fulfilling that aim.

