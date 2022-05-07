Iran proposes strategies to boost trade with Indonesia

The Iranian minister made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia and Coordinator for Industry and Development Rachmat Gobel.

Fatemi Amin addressed reporters as saying that in the first place, the two sides should establish good relationship among businesses of both countries.

The two nations of Indonesia and Iran enjoy deep and common ties, but the missing link is the connection among businesses in both states, which should be created, he added.

As to reduction of tariffs in preferential trade agreements, the Iranian cabinet member went on to say that trade tariffs should shrink in order to help hike the volume of mutual trade exchanges; so, Iran is ready to start cutting preferential tariffs.

He further pointed out to facilitation of financial transactions as the third strategy to enhance trade ties between Indonesia and Iran.

Despite the fact that illegal sanctions have caused restrictions in the way of financial transactions, but there are very good opportunities to pursue these efforts, he argued.

Referring to Iran's 100 billion dollars of non-oil trade in last calendar year (March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022), Fatemi Amin stated that the Islamic Republic succeeded in carrying out the eye-catching volume of foreign trade by the use of opportunities and methods, including barter, that has been created thanks to proper management to fend off sanctions.

According to the minister, the economies of both countries are complementary; so, speeding up the implementation of three mentioned strategies will enhance bilateral trade and economic ties as soon as possible.

