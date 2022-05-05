Iran, Indonesia review ways to upgrade cooperation

Over the phone on Wednesday, President Raisi said Tehran-Jakarta ties can promote in all areas.

Further, he congratulated his Indonesian counterpart on Eid al-Fitr – Muslims’ important religious holiday.

Also, President Raisi wished peace and security for all world nations.

Islamic Republic of Iran is after fostering relations with friendly countries in the international and regional arenas, the President noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he talked of the issue of Palestine which as he said is World of Islam’s important issue.

All Islamic countries should be united to defend Palestinian nation’s resistance, the President underlined.

For his part, the Indonesian president said his country and Iran, along with their cultural commonalities, enjoy close points of view about international and regional issues, particularly about the Palestinian cause.

Further, he congratulated Eid al-Fitr to Iranian nation and government and expressed his country’s willingness to develop international, regional, and bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The event marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

