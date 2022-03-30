Iran, Indonesia FMs meet in China

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors slated to be held in China.

Amirabdollahian earlier met with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow.

The third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors is hosted by China in Beijing.

The second round of the event was held on October 27 in Iran.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring states online.

