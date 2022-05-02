Iran's speaker congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

In his message, Qalibaf also congratulated all Muslims across the world on the Islamic holiday.

He said that considering the current conditions, teachings by the holy Qur’an as well as enhancing unity is of great help to the Islamic Ummah to resolve problems and find happiness.

Qalibaf also expressed hope that leaders of Islamic countries, through intensifying brotherly ties, promote peace and stability and boost cooperation.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is among major Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

