Iran’s President congratulates Islamic countries on Eid al-Fitr

In a message, President Raisi called Eid al-Fitr an opportunity for the manifestation of human excellence.

He expressed hope that the occasion will also provide the opportunity for enhanced unity in the Islamic world and for bringing an end to conflicts and promoting peace and security across the globe.

Eid al-Fitr is among major Islamic holidays, which is celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

It falls on the first day of Shawwal month on the lunar calendar at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

