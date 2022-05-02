May 2, 2022, 12:21 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84739818
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian FM congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Fitr

Iranian FM congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Fitr
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in separate messages to his Muslim counterparts expressed congratulations on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.

Amir-Abdollahian in his congratulatory message to his counterparts, added that Eid al-Fitr is the celebration of humanity, the revelation of happiness, and the reward for a month of worship.

In his message, Iranian Foreign Minister wished success and happiness for Muslim governments and people.

Iranian Foreign Minister in his congratulatory message to his Muslim counterparts  wished health, success, happiness and prosperity for Muslim governments and people.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha