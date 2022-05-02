Iran Pres invites Tajik counterpart to visit Tehran

Such a visit will be effective in upgrading the level of regional and bilateral interactions, President Raisi said over the phone on Sunday.

Expressing satisfaction over the growing Tehran-Dushanbe economic relations, the president said that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that security and happiness of Tajik people are those of Iranians.

In his remarks, the president congratulated the Tajik nation and government on Eid al-Fitr which falls on May 3 in Iran.

Stressing the importance of developing security coordination among the two countries, President Raisi said Iran is concerned about security situation of the region, Afghanistan in particular.

The Tajik president, too, thanked for the invitation and congratulated Iranian nation and government on Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide; the event marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

