Hamid Karzai congratulates Eid al-Fitr to Amirabdollahian

Referring to the recent days' terrorist acts in Afghanistan and condemning blind terrorism, which targets innocent people, Karzai said that shaping up the future of Afghanistan is merely possible in cooperation and contributions of the entire Afghan tribes, ethnic groups and people.

Karzai, meanwhile, appreciated the cooperation and assistance of Afghanistan’s neighbors, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the people of Afghanistan pass through the current tough conditions.

In the phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian felicitated the blessed Eid al-Fitr to Hamid Karzai and prayed to Almighty Allah for the prestigious life, wellbeing, and happiness of the Afghan nation.

The Iranian top diplomat, meanwhile, in the phone talk expressed hope that thanks to the accelerated consultations for establishment of an all-encompassing government and campaign against terrorism in Afghanistan, the ground will be paved for Afghanistan’s cooperation with neighboring and regional countries.

1424

