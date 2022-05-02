Sultan of Oman, Emir of Qatar congratulate Iran Pres on Eid Al Fitr

According to the official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the telephone conversation with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the President wished him and the people of the country health and well-being, and congratulated him and the people of the country on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.



In this telephone conversation, the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, also invited Ayatollah Raisi to visit Oman.

Accordingly, in the telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Raisi congratulated the Emir of Qatar and the people of this country on Eid al-Fitr.



The President expressed hope that peace and security would prevail throughout the World of Islam.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani wished blessings to the Iranian nation and all Muslims around the world.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish