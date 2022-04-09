Iran’s nuclear chief urges IAEA to fulfill its legal obligations

Speaking in the National Nuclear Technology Day celebration attended by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, Eslami said that the AEOI has managed to prepare the Comprehensive Strategic Document of Iran’s Nuclear Industry for the next two decades with the collaboration of a group of Iranian experts.

He also said that documents for human resources development, radiation application development with the intention of covering all domestic products, and nuclear power development, including a program for establishing 1,000 megawatts of nuclear power in the aforementioned timeframe, have been prepared.

Iran’s nuclear chief also noted that the organization has planned to direct interactions with the IAEA towards a professional approach and to prepare the Country Program Framework (CPF) to submit it to the IAEA in order to prevent future allegations and psychological operations by the enemies on Iran’s nuclear activities.

With the clarification policy adopted by Iran, Eslami underlined, Tehran expected the IAEA to be committed to implementation of its legal tasks and strop succumbing to excessive demands, pressure and malign operations from Iran’s enemies, the Israeli regime in particular.

He announced that the AEOI has had 77 achievements in various nuclear-related fields and that President Raisi was going to unveil nine of the most important ones which are as follows:

The Comprehensive Strategic Document for Nuclear Industry

The first sample of silicide fuel disks to replace Tehran Research fuel

Designing and manufacturing detoxification system for pistachios using cold plasma

Designing and manufacturing cold plasma system for cancer treatments

Three brilliant achievements on radiopharmaceuticals in cancer treatment

Developing sustainable zirconia powder production technology

Designing and manufacturing laser source for micromachining used in building tiny parts with high accuracy

