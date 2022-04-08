Senior cleric: Having nuclear industry within Iran legitimate rights

Addressing the people in his second sermon, Sedighi referred to the Vienna talks and said that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stressed distrust in the other side and securing guarantees plus verifications on the removal of sanctions.

Pointing to the recent letter from the lawmakers in the Iranian parliament to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi calling on the government to secure concrete guarantees from the US in the wake of the possible agreement in Vienna talks, he highlighted that the MPs' demand is exactly what people want.

The senior cleric noted that nuclear energy is one of the necessities in today's world, as it has many uses in the medical field, so possessing the industry, is within our religious and legitimate right.

Lauding Raisi’s government for not linking solving the people's problems to the results of the Vienna talks, Sedighi underscored that the government is focusing on the complete lifting of sanctions and the neutralization of them.

