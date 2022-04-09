Iran foiling plots by global arrogance, its Takfiri elements

A Takfiri terrorist stabbed three clergymen at Imam Reza’s Holy Shrine in Mashad, Khorasan Razavi Province, on April 5. Two of the clerics succumbed to injuries and the third one’s condition is stable. All of them were also active in cultural activities in outskirts of the holy city.



The burial ceremony of the first martyr of the heinous incident Hojjatoleslam Aslani was held in Mashad on Thursday, and the second martyr Hojjatoleslam Daraei was buried on Friday, when thousands of people took part in both ceremonies to show their support for religious figures in Islamic country. Both martyrs were buried near the tombs of martyrs of another terrorist attack on 20 June 1994, when a bomb blast killed 26 people in a crowded prayer hall.



Yaghoub-Ali Nazari, the governor of Khorasan Razavi Province, refused to point to the religion and nationality of the stabber, noting that the stabbing was preplanned, due to the fact that the stabber showed his attitude in this respect, but it is not yet clear if he had culprits or not.



This issue is obvious that the stabber has had Takfiri mindset and had been an element of the global arrogance, who attacked three jihadi clerics at Imam Reza Shrine, Nazari argued.



Pointing to the fact that information apparatus is following up the terrorist attack, he said that authorities have reached the conclusion so far that the stabber pursued special goals.



Some suspects were arrested at the same place, where the incident happened, but there is no more information yet.



Javad Karimi Ghoddousi, a lawmaker, said that the Islamic Republic has hoisted the flag of unity among Islamic nations, because the issue of unity has been highlighted by not only Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei but also in the Holy Quran and the words of infallible households of the Great Prophet of Islam.



The Islamic Republic of Iran is tasked to prevent the spread of religious fault lines into regional countries, the Iranian MP emphasized.



Mohammad Safaei Delouei, another legislator in Iran’s parliament, underlined that enemies and pawns of the global arrogance try to sow discord among Muslim nations via resorting to terrorist attacks such as the heinous stabbing at Imam Reza’s shrine.



But pro-Islamic Revolution and devoted Iranians succeeded in foiling all conspiracies hatched by the foes, the member of parliament added.



Ahmad Alamolhoda, Friday Prayer Imam of Mashhad, said that Iranians are properly aware that the enemy is very serious in pursuing hostility towards the Muslim nation, so they stand against foes’ plots.



The crowded burial ceremonies on Thursday and Friday showed that clergymen are very important in the eyes of the Iranian people, so the fake media propaganda could not have any impact on good relationship between the people and clerics.



Mawlawi Habib-ur-Rehman Motahari, tthe Sunni Friday Imam of Khaf City, said that all people are well aware that Shias and Sunnis resort to the Holy Quran as well as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his infallible households to foil plots hatched by enemies.

