Dec 15, 2024, 9:29 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85691085
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s decision to expand settlements on occupied Golan

Dec 15, 2024, 9:29 PM
News ID: 85691085
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s decision to expand settlements on occupied Golan

Tehran, IRNA – Saudi Arabia has condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to expand settlements on the occupied Golan Heights, describing the move as the continuation of ruining chances for security restoration in Syria.

“The Kingdom renews its call to the international community to condemn these Israeli violations, stressing the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, which was carried by Arab News.

The statement also condemned what it called Israel’s “continued sabotage” of Syria’s chances of restoring its security and stability, stressing that Golan is occupied Syrian Arab land.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli regime announced that it would double its population on the occupied Golan Heights, citing what it called threats from Syria.

Israel captured most of the strategic plateau from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, and annexed it 14 years later.

4194

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .