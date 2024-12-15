Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s decision to expand settlements on occupied Golan

“The Kingdom renews its call to the international community to condemn these Israeli violations, stressing the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, which was carried by Arab News.

The statement also condemned what it called Israel’s “continued sabotage” of Syria’s chances of restoring its security and stability, stressing that Golan is occupied Syrian Arab land.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli regime announced that it would double its population on the occupied Golan Heights, citing what it called threats from Syria.

Israel captured most of the strategic plateau from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, and annexed it 14 years later.

